Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives GBX 2,241.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,220 ($29.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (down from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

Shares of IMB stock traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,847.40 ($24.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,928.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,925.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.