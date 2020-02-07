Imax (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners to in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 746,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,026. Imax has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Imax by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

