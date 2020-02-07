IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives $153.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get IBM alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $126.85 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of IBM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.