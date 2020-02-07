Iberiabank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,050.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,882.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,812.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,015.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

