Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $11.35. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 3,890 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

