Hyman Charles D Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.99. 12,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $555.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

