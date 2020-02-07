Hyman Charles D Purchases 196 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.60. 1,521,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,133. The company has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

