Hyman Charles D Has $201,000 Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Dell were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dell in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth about $52,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Dell by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 41,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,787,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,520 shares of company stock valued at $67,649,651. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

