Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 499,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,137,000.

PFF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 35,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

