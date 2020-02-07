Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $2.57 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.57 million and $36,326.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Ethfinex, HADAX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.05875921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038629 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

