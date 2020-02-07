Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.68. Hubbell also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.50-8.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. 68,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,065. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

