Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $157.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

HUBB traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. 6,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Hubbell has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $56,022,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 331,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 137,578 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

