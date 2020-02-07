Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.53.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,290 over the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:HLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,373. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
