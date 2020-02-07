Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $491,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,290 over the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,373. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

