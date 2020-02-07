Horizon Oil (ASX:HZN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Horizon Oil Ltd (ASX:HZN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. Horizon Oil shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 504,730 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 million and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.13.

Horizon Oil Company Profile (ASX:HZN)

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons; Maari/Manaia fields in New Zealand; and Stanley condensate/gas development and six onshore permits in Papua New Guinea.

