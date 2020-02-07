Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. 1,876,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,953. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.