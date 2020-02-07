Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,470.00. 145,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,598. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,285.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

