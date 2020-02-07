Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

HLT stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

