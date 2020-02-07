Hills (ASX:HIL) Shares Down 1.1%

Hills Ltd (ASX:HIL) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.43 ($0.30), 202,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 181,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.98. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.27.

About Hills (ASX:HIL)

Hills Limited provides health, security, surveillance and communication, and audio visual solutions. The company designs, supplies, and installs health technology, nurse call, patient entertainment, and related solutions, including security, Wi-Fi, and telephony solutions for the health and aged care sectors.

