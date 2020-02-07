Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 3.4%

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), approximately 280,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of $921.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

