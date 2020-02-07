Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 3.4%

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), approximately 280,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.37 ($0.02).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a market cap of $921.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 33.06%.
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
