Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 174,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 80,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexindai stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Hexindai worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

