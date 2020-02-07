Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) rose 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 174,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 80,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexindai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.
Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)
Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Hexindai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexindai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.