Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.20

News stories about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPE. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

HPE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 93,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

