Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

MLHR opened at $41.32 on Monday. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 25.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

