HedgeTrade Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $743.80 million and approximately $529,648.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00026409 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006755 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004406 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046342 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.