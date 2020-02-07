Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 7.6% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.22, 990,715 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 652,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504 over the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
About Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
