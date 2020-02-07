Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Trading 7.6% Higher

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.22, 990,715 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 652,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504 over the last 90 days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

