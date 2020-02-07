Head to Head Survey: Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Getty Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 3.01 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 9.72 $47.71 million $1.71 18.78

Getty Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gazit Globe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

