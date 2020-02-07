Hays’ (HAS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 167.27 ($2.20).

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.50 ($2.16). The company had a trading volume of 1,259,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.