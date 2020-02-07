Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 121,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

