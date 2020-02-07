Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 501,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,184. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

