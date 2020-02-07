Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 960,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

