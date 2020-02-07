Harmony (ONE) Price Up 21.3% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.56 or 0.05871102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00038219 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003098 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,718,274,448 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

