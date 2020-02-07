Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,620

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872.45 ($24.63).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON HL opened at GBX 1,643 ($21.61) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,864.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,892.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.