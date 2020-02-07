Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.50 and traded as high as $45.83. Hansard Global shares last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 15,432 shares.

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansard Global in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

