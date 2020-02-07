Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.68 ($162.42).

HNR1 stock opened at €184.40 ($214.42) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.23. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

