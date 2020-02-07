Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 57.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,710,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,663,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

