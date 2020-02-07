Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSNF. ValuEngine cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$3.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

