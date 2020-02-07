Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,865. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

