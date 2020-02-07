Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. 186,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,337. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

