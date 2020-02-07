Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

HAIN stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 2,604,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

