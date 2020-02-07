Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $27.60.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

