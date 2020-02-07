GWM Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,906,000 after acquiring an additional 332,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,193,000 after acquiring an additional 179,418 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.75 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

