GWM Advisors LLC Buys 8,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

