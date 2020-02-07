GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,268 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 199,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.