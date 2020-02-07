GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

NYSE O opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

