Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $84.20. 1,042,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.