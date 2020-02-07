Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after buying an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,781,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,653,562. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

