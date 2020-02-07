Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BLK traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $553.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $555.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

