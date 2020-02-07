Guinness Asset Management Ltd Purchases 33,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 17,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,166. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $186.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

