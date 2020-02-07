Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $7.20 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. 1,042,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.