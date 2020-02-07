Guinness Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 75.0% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 196,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 36,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.