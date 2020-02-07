Guinness Asset Management Ltd Acquires 4,320 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 249,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,631. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

